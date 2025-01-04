Upgradation Of Special Education Institutes Begins: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has announced the commencement of upgradation work on special education institutes to ensure exemplary education and training for children with special needs.
During his visit to the Shadab Institute of Special Children, DC Bukhari inspected the facilities provided to the children and received a detailed briefing. He toured various departments and interacted with the students.
Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the Punjab government’s dedicated focus on the rehabilitation and education of special children. He added that development work is being carried out in phases across all special education institutions to improve their infrastructure and services.
Recent Stories
Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes
British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..
Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference
PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident
GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023
Gold prices fall in local, international markets
Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 power pilferers nabbed in Dera Ismail Khan3 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of special education institutes begins: DC3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 28,400 cusecs water23 minutes ago
-
97th birthday anniversary of ZAB will celebrate on Sunday23 minutes ago
-
122nd Midshipmen, 30th Short Service commissioning parade held at Naval Academy23 minutes ago
-
ARBU Police nab two members of organized dacoit gang33 minutes ago
-
PML-N believes in economic agenda: Ahsan Iqbal43 minutes ago
-
PML-N open to serious dialogue: Bilal Azhar Kiyani1 hour ago
-
Mahfil, Naz theater sealed over SOPs violations1 hour ago
-
Mangi Dam project to be completed within two years: Imran Gichki1 hour ago
-
Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference2 hours ago
-
Excise police seize 4000g ice in DIKhan2 hours ago