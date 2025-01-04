Open Menu

Upgradation Of Special Education Institutes Begins: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Upgradation of special education institutes begins: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has announced the commencement of upgradation work on special education institutes to ensure exemplary education and training for children with special needs.

During his visit to the Shadab Institute of Special Children, DC Bukhari inspected the facilities provided to the children and received a detailed briefing. He toured various departments and interacted with the students.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the Punjab government’s dedicated focus on the rehabilitation and education of special children. He added that development work is being carried out in phases across all special education institutions to improve their infrastructure and services.

