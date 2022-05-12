UrduPoint.com

Upgradation, Renovation Of U- Shaped Building At WUM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Upgradation, renovation of U- shaped building at WUM

Upgradation and renovation of U- shaped building and inauguration ceremony of Physics department was held at Women University Multan (WUM) here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Upgradation and renovation of U- shaped building and inauguration ceremony of Physics department was held at Women University Multan (WUM) here on Thursday.

WUM VC, Dr Uzma Quraishi opened the building and the renovated department with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 15 million. The project comprises renovation and upgradation of U shape building and construction of Dar Ul Quran which has been completed, under annual development projects.

The ceremony was organized by Department of Physics.

All heads of teaching departments and administrative staff attended the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony VC Prof. Dr Uzma Quraishi congratulated the department and appreciated the performance of building department and PD office.

She said that the projects were rapidly being completed in short span of time under the funds released by Punjab government.

She further said that up-gradation of Chemistry laboratories was also undergoing and they were working to setup first Centre of Excellence in this region.

Later, VC Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi inaugurated exhibition organized by Department of Physics.

The student of BS, MPhil and PhD displayed their innovative projects under the supervision of Dr. Malka Rani . VC Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi visited the stalls and interacted with students and encouraged their research skills.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Student Wum Women (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

German Chancellor Promises to Finnish President Su ..

German Chancellor Promises to Finnish President Support on NATO Path - Governmen ..

2 minutes ago
 US to Incentivize States to Move Away From Russian ..

US to Incentivize States to Move Away From Russian-Made Military Equipment - Sta ..

2 minutes ago
 41,831 citizens get relief through Police Khidmat ..

41,831 citizens get relief through Police Khidmat Markaz

2 minutes ago
 Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO 'w ..

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO 'without delay'

2 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints new PM to replace pr ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints new PM to replace president's brother

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to overcome encroachment, tra ..

Commissioner directs to overcome encroachment, traffic issues

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.