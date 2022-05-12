Upgradation, renovation of U- shaped building at WUM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Upgradation and renovation of U- shaped building and inauguration ceremony of Physics department was held at Women University Multan (WUM) here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Upgradation and renovation of U- shaped building and inauguration ceremony of Physics department was held at Women University Multan (WUM) here on Thursday.

WUM VC, Dr Uzma Quraishi opened the building and the renovated department with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 15 million. The project comprises renovation and upgradation of U shape building and construction of Dar Ul Quran which has been completed, under annual development projects.

The ceremony was organized by Department of Physics.

All heads of teaching departments and administrative staff attended the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony VC Prof. Dr Uzma Quraishi congratulated the department and appreciated the performance of building department and PD office.

She said that the projects were rapidly being completed in short span of time under the funds released by Punjab government.

She further said that up-gradation of Chemistry laboratories was also undergoing and they were working to setup first Centre of Excellence in this region.

Later, VC Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi inaugurated exhibition organized by Department of Physics.

The student of BS, MPhil and PhD displayed their innovative projects under the supervision of Dr. Malka Rani . VC Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi visited the stalls and interacted with students and encouraged their research skills.