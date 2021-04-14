UrduPoint.com
Upgradation Work Of Rawalpindi, Rohri Stations To Start Soon

Wed 14th April 2021

Upgradation work of Rawalpindi, Rohri stations to start soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways is going to start upgradation work of two major railway stations of Rawalpindi and Rohri soon to facilitate the passengers and improve its outlook.

The tenders had been floated and under the process of final approval, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the government had already allocated Rs 50 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), 2020-21 for the up-gradation and renovation of the railway stations.

The renovation of the railway stations had been approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in 2018 and the department had already upgraded over six railway stations in different parts of the country.

The renovation work of Bahawalpur, Raiwind, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal and Gujranwala station shave been completed while the up-gradation works of the five railway stations including Hassan Abdal, Nakana Sahib, Peshawar Cantonment, Karachi Cantonment and Lahore were under progress and would be completed soon, he added.

He said the basic aim of the up-gradation was to facilitate the passengers and improve the outlook and modernize the railway stations.

"Pakistan Railways is also planning to reconstruct 11 bridges and repair another 55 across the country to ensure the smooth operation of trains and safety of the passengers," he said.

