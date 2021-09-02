Upgradation work on 24 roads being initiated at a cost of Rs 430m

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan said that upgradation work on 24 roads was being started at a cost of Rs 430 million for improvement of infrastructure of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan said that upgradation work on 24 roads was being started at a cost of Rs 430 million for improvement of infrastructure of the city.

He expressed these views while presiding over district development committee (DDC) meeting here on Thursday.

Amir Karim Khan gave task to district departments to propose new roads and infrastructure projects.

Deputy Commissioner said that the district departments should select their schemes on merit and proposed new uplift projects in consultation with Parliamentarians.

WASA schemes would be completed on priority basis to resolve the sewerage problems.

DC directed officials to plan a beautiful sitting area at Haram Gate and Alang (walled city area) and made special arrangements for tree plantation and lighting there.