ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday welcomed the upgradation of economic rating of Pakistan by global credit rating agency Fitch, calling it a reflection of economic progress and world community's confidence in the national economy.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that the upgradation of Pakistan’s credit rating from CCC+ to B- by Fitch was highly encouraging.

"Fitch has declared Pakistan’s economy as stable. The improvement of economic rating by international institutions reflects economic progress and the global community’s confidence in the country’s economy," he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the incumbent government was working tirelessly to bring further improvement in the national economy.