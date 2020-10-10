Upgraded system launched for expeditious processing of exporters' refund

An upgraded version of Fully Automated Sales Tax e-Refund (FASTER) system was officially launched for expeditious and transparent processing and issuance of exporters' refunds

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :An upgraded version of Fully Automated Sales Tax e-Refund (FASTER) system was officially launched for expeditious and transparent processing and issuance of exporters' refunds.

This was stated by Member IR (Operations) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Dr Muhammad Ashfaq during a meeting of textile exporters at Pakistan Textile Exporters Association here on Saturday.

He said that new upgraded system will ensure that all refund claims were processed and no refund claim will be stuck up at pre-processing stage.

Highlighting the core developments, he said that a new dashboard had been activated at FBR e-portal to view the stage-wise update regarding refund claims without contacting any officials of FBR or PRAL.

A mobile application to enable a Sales Tax Refund claimant to view the status of refund claim at each stage of processing had been made part of FASTER Plus System.

Responding to the issues raised by textile exporters linked with sales tax refund processing, Member IR Operations informed that payment of pending income tax refunds beyond Rs.50 million will be started soon as FBR was desirous to clear the balance sheet till the end of this financial year.

He said that necessary instruction for payment of deferred and u/s 66 cases had already been forwarded to the concerned circles.

Answering a question, he said that commercial exporters were very important part of economy and in order to streamline their refund payment, FBR was working with SBP.

Earlier in his welcome address, PTEA Chairman Muhammad Ahmad lauded government's effective measures to cope with the adverse impacts of COVID-19 pandemic; especially disbursement of outstanding refunds which significantly helped in easing off the liquidity crisis and supported the export industry in prevailing turmoil situation.