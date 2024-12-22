Upgrades In Progress To Boost Internet Speeds Nationwide: Sajid Mehdi
Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Division, Syed Sajid Mehdi, said on Sunday that the government was commitment to enhance internet infrastructure in line with global standards.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that upgrades are underway to address slow internet speeds, particularly in remote and underserved areas.
Answering a question, he said that outdated infrastructure, rapid population growth, and increased demand are key factors contributing to slow internet speeds. “Much like heavy traffic on roads slows down vehicles, excessive internet usage on outdated systems causes congestion,” he said.
He noted that some areas still rely on infrastructure over a decades old, which is unable to meet current demands.
He assured that active efforts are in place to modernize these systems.
“Areas like Khurram face unique challenges due to geographical, technical, and security limitations,” he said. However, he expressed determination to resolve these issues within the next few months.
Answering a question regarding concerns about the misuse of digital platforms by terrorists, he said that such incidents had been noticed. “Yes, there have been instances where terrorists exploited digital platforms. To address this, monitoring systems and certain restrictions have been implemented to ensure national security,” he stated.
Despite these challenges, he reiterated the government's focus on improving Pakistan's internet infrastructure, stressing that progress is being made at a rapid pace.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage
Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..
Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences
'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week
UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kaleemullah visits Levies Force Stations in Duki3 minutes ago
-
Upgrades in progress to boost internet speeds nationwide: Sajid Mehdi3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP congratulates newly elected cabinet of RIUJ3 minutes ago
-
Wildlife conservation efforts get boost in Kohat3 minutes ago
-
Stricter enforcement & reforms to boost tax collection: FBR Chairman23 minutes ago
-
Mastermind of May-9 incident to be held accountable: Atta Tarar33 minutes ago
-
Farmers asked to apply for shifting tube-wells to solar power43 minutes ago
-
Unity and dialogue vital for progress: Amir Muqam53 minutes ago
-
Secretary RTA imposes fines on vehicles, recovers excess fares1 hour ago
-
CM Secretariat takes notice of dilapidated pillars on Joint Road1 hour ago
-
ADC attends Christmas celebration1 hour ago
-
Lahore experiences hazy day1 hour ago