Upgrades in progress to boost internet speeds nationwide: Sajid Mehdi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Division, Syed Sajid Mehdi, said on Sunday that the government was commitment to enhance internet infrastructure in line with global standards.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that upgrades are underway to address slow internet speeds, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

Answering a question, he said that outdated infrastructure, rapid population growth, and increased demand are key factors contributing to slow internet speeds. “Much like heavy traffic on roads slows down vehicles, excessive internet usage on outdated systems causes congestion,” he said.

He noted that some areas still rely on infrastructure over a decades old, which is unable to meet current demands.

He assured that active efforts are in place to modernize these systems.

“Areas like Khurram face unique challenges due to geographical, technical, and security limitations,” he said. However, he expressed determination to resolve these issues within the next few months.

Answering a question regarding concerns about the misuse of digital platforms by terrorists, he said that such incidents had been noticed. “Yes, there have been instances where terrorists exploited digital platforms. To address this, monitoring systems and certain restrictions have been implemented to ensure national security,” he stated.

Despite these challenges, he reiterated the government's focus on improving Pakistan's internet infrastructure, stressing that progress is being made at a rapid pace.