Upgrading Railway Infrastructure Top Priority: Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Saturday said that improving the quality of railway services and ensuring fast, safe, and reliable travel for the public is a top priority of the government.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the major hurdle in launching a non-stop fast train between Rawalpindi and Lahore is the outdated track and signal system.
However, Chief Minister Punjab has assured full support for upgrading the necessary infrastructure to make the project possible.
He said that India failed in its conspiracy to weaken Pakistan militarily, diplomatically, and economically.
He praised the unity shown by all sections of society during times of conflict, adding that those who did not support the armed forces should reflect on their own actions.
He also noted that the government has made significant progress on the economic front and is working to maintain this momentum.
