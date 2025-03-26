Open Menu

Upgradtion Work On Kashmir & Khawaja Safdar Roads Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Work has been started to make Kashmir Road and Khawaja Safdar Road, model roads.

Infrastructure including traffic signals and signboards, line and lane markings should be improved on the proposed road. Traffic rules will also be strictly enforced on these roads. Driving on these roads without wearing helmets and seat belts will not be allowed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ayub Bukhari said this while reviewing the administrative matters related to declaring Kashmir Road and Khawaja Safdar Road as model roads along with DSPs Traffic Mubashir Ahmed and Muhammad Mudassar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, model traffic roads were declared with the aim of enforcing traffic laws and preventing traffic accidents.

ADC General Ayub Bukhari said that speed limits will be set on these roads, while action will also be taken against wrong parking.

He said that for Model Roads Development, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has issued instructions to the local authorities of the Municipal Corporation to prepare P-1 of the development project and get the work done immediately and the problems of road engineering and furniture on these roads should be resolved as soon as possible and the implementation of traffic rules should be started.

