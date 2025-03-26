Upgradtion Work On Kashmir & Khawaja Safdar Roads Launched
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Work has been started to make Kashmir Road and Khawaja Safdar Road, model roads.
Infrastructure including traffic signals and signboards, line and lane markings should be improved on the proposed road. Traffic rules will also be strictly enforced on these roads. Driving on these roads without wearing helmets and seat belts will not be allowed.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ayub Bukhari said this while reviewing the administrative matters related to declaring Kashmir Road and Khawaja Safdar Road as model roads along with DSPs Traffic Mubashir Ahmed and Muhammad Mudassar.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, model traffic roads were declared with the aim of enforcing traffic laws and preventing traffic accidents.
ADC General Ayub Bukhari said that speed limits will be set on these roads, while action will also be taken against wrong parking.
He said that for Model Roads Development, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has issued instructions to the local authorities of the Municipal Corporation to prepare P-1 of the development project and get the work done immediately and the problems of road engineering and furniture on these roads should be resolved as soon as possible and the implementation of traffic rules should be started.
Recent Stories
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..
MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System
The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits Darul Atfaal, gives eid gifts3 minutes ago
-
Planting trees a noble charity: MPA3 minutes ago
-
SHO city police station Tank awarded for excellent performance3 minutes ago
-
Upgradtion work on Kashmir & Khawaja Safdar roads launched3 minutes ago
-
ICT Admin launches crackdown on price gougers during Ramzan13 minutes ago
-
Barrister Arslan for better facilities at graveyards on Shab-e-Baraat13 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements for Shab-e-Baraat13 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler arrested13 minutes ago
-
Channar gives Eid gifts to 266 special children13 minutes ago
-
98pc of overcharging complaints resolved13 minutes ago
-
Key member of motorcycle theft gang arrested23 minutes ago
-
155 drivers arrested for violating speed limits23 minutes ago