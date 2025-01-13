Upgraduation Of 45 BHUs To Provide Modern Health Facilities
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The ongoing up graduation of 45 basic health units (BHUs) in Khanewal
district would make state-of-the-art health facilities available to people
of far flung areas.
Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman, during a visit to BHU at Chak 137/26-L to inspect
ongoing revamping work here on Monday, said that the ongoing development reflected
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's commitment to reach out to the rural population with
contemporary basic health facilities at their doorstep.
She said that 'Healthy Punjab' vision of the Punjab CM was being implemented flawlessly.
She ordered buildings department to complete the ongoing work on upgrading BHUs within
specified period to enable people start availing modern health facilities.
