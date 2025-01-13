Open Menu

Upgraduation Of 45 BHUs To Provide Modern Health Facilities

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Upgraduation of 45 BHUs to provide modern health facilities

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The ongoing up graduation of 45 basic health units (BHUs) in Khanewal

district would make state-of-the-art health facilities available to people

of far flung areas.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman, during a visit to BHU at Chak 137/26-L to inspect

ongoing revamping work here on Monday, said that the ongoing development reflected

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's commitment to reach out to the rural population with

contemporary basic health facilities at their doorstep.

She said that 'Healthy Punjab' vision of the Punjab CM was being implemented flawlessly.

She ordered buildings department to complete the ongoing work on upgrading BHUs within

specified period to enable people start availing modern health facilities.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit Khanewal

Recent Stories

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her ..

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..

49 minutes ago
 £190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17

1 hour ago
 At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

2 hours ago
 Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025

4 hours ago
High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to re ..

High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut

11 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin

13 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..

13 hours ago
 TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategie ..

TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..

14 hours ago
 NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger gener ..

NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..

14 hours ago
 Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innova ..

Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan