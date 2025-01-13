Upgraduation of 45 BHUs to provide modern health facilities

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The ongoing up graduation of 45 basic health units (BHUs) in Khanewal

district would make state-of-the-art health facilities available to people

of far flung areas.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman, during a visit to BHU at Chak 137/26-L to inspect

ongoing revamping work here on Monday, said that the ongoing development reflected

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's commitment to reach out to the rural population with

contemporary basic health facilities at their doorstep.

She said that 'Healthy Punjab' vision of the Punjab CM was being implemented flawlessly.

She ordered buildings department to complete the ongoing work on upgrading BHUs within

specified period to enable people start availing modern health facilities.