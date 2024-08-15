Upgraduation of all Nishtar hospital wards to complete soon: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Thursday visited Nishtar hospital and inspected the ongoing work on its wards upgraduation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Thursday visited Nishtar hospital and inspected the ongoing work on its wards upgraduation.

Wards' upgraduation was undergoing in final stages of completion and all wards of hospital would stand upgraded within the ongoing Calendar year, DC said after receiving a briefing from MS Dr. Muhammad Kazim and Xen buildings Muhammad Haidar.

The DC ordered provision of medical equipment at the earliest. He visited emergency ward and Admin block of the hospital.

Sindhu said that Nishtar hospital was providing best treatment facilities to the people of South Punjab and added that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz wanted best medial facilities available at hospitals, rural health centers and basic health units.

The DC also ordered proper waste collection and roads upgradation around the hospital.