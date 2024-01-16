Open Menu

Upholding Law Is Mandatory For Political Parties: Shazia Murri

January 16, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Shazia Marri on Tuesday said that upholding the law and constitution was mandatory for political parties and their workers.

Talking to a private news channel, she expressed the PPP's determination to secure victories nationwide, including in Punjab.

Marri underlined the principal need for constitutional and legal respect in politics while acknowledging the challenges faced by political parties in the electoral process.

