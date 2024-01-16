Upholding Law Is Mandatory For Political Parties: Shazia Murri
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Shazia Marri on Tuesday said that upholding the law and constitution was mandatory for political parties and their workers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Shazia Marri on Tuesday said that upholding the law and constitution was mandatory for political parties and their workers.
Talking to a private news channel, she expressed the PPP's determination to secure victories nationwide, including in Punjab.
Marri underlined the principal need for constitutional and legal respect in politics while acknowledging the challenges faced by political parties in the electoral process.
Recent Stories
FIA Faisalabad Zone trains Investigation Officers for improvement
PM emphasizes unleashing full potential of Pakistan's agri sector
Efficient utilization of resources in health programmes urged
LHC reserves verdict on plea against acceptance of Sheikh Rashid's nomination pa ..
Airbft Autoshow held at ISRA university
Wales rugby star Rees-Zammit makes shock NFL switch
FIA arrest 18 illegal immigrants
Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO
Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..
Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA Faisalabad Zone trains Investigation Officers for improvement20 minutes ago
-
Efficient utilization of resources in health programmes urged20 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on plea against acceptance of Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers19 minutes ago
-
Airbft Autoshow held at ISRA university20 minutes ago
-
FIA arrest 18 illegal immigrants20 minutes ago
-
Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi43 minutes ago
-
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children52 minutes ago
-
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF ..1 hour ago
-
Sindh School Education Dept to create data dashboard of out-of-school children1 hour ago
-
Digital rights activist urges public awareness on fake news1 hour ago
-
PTI founder, Bushra Bibi indicted in marriage case1 hour ago
-
CTD arrests SRA associated suspect1 hour ago