Upholding Parliamentary Decorum Constitutional Obligation: Syedaal Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Saturday said that upholding parliamentary decorum remains a constitutional obligation and topmost priority.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that opposition parties were given speaking time in proportion to their representation.
"Opposition comprises multiple parties, and we allocate time accordingly. However, some members have shown undue rigidity and deviation from democratic norms," he noted.
Khan said that he had engaged with parliamentary leaders, including Senator Ali Zafar, to address concerns regarding the conduct of certain lawmakers.
"I have always ensured fairness in debates and upheld the rules of procedure. The Deputy Chairman possesses significant powers, but they must be exercised with responsibility, without personal bias," he asserted.
Referring to parliamentary rules, he underlined that any changes must be brought through committee discussions before implementation.
"We have provided ample opportunities for debate, and I remain committed to an impartial and disciplined Senate," he concluded.
Recent Stories
Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE Tour 2025
Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tomorrow
Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs
Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..
Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC
Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..
SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle
University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..
Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios
Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Upholding parliamentary decorum constitutional obligation: Syedaal Khan6 minutes ago
-
KP CM inaugurates Jaroba dam in Nowshera district16 minutes ago
-
940,000 patients treated under Sehat Card in one year36 minutes ago
-
AJK President condoles demise of US-based Kashmiri leader Dr Asif Rehman's mother46 minutes ago
-
PFUJ received congratulations by Awam Pakistan Party56 minutes ago
-
On directive of CM, 250 victims of Ashiana Housing Scheme handed over plots1 hour ago
-
Rescue officer killed in accident1 hour ago
-
Kohat police tighten noose around criminals1 hour ago
-
Youth plays pivotal role in nation’s development: Rana Mashhood1 hour ago
-
PM inquires after health of senior journalist Altaf Hassan Qureshi1 hour ago
-
PM inquires after health of senior journalist Altaf Hussain1 hour ago
-
Azhar Mughal elected as President Multan HCBA1 hour ago