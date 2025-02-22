Open Menu

Upholding Parliamentary Decorum Constitutional Obligation: Syedaal Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Saturday said that upholding parliamentary decorum remains a constitutional obligation and topmost priority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that opposition parties were given speaking time in proportion to their representation.

"Opposition comprises multiple parties, and we allocate time accordingly. However, some members have shown undue rigidity and deviation from democratic norms," he noted.

Khan said that he had engaged with parliamentary leaders, including Senator Ali Zafar, to address concerns regarding the conduct of certain lawmakers.

"I have always ensured fairness in debates and upheld the rules of procedure. The Deputy Chairman possesses significant powers, but they must be exercised with responsibility, without personal bias," he asserted.

Referring to parliamentary rules, he underlined that any changes must be brought through committee discussions before implementation.

"We have provided ample opportunities for debate, and I remain committed to an impartial and disciplined Senate," he concluded.

