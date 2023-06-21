Upholding sanctity of Parliament ; a collective responsibility: NA Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Wednesday said that the first ever Summer Internship Program for Young Citizen in National Assembly of Pakistan would provide an opportunity to young generation in form of a first-hand experience of legislative procedure.

He further stated that democracy entailed that Elected Parliamentary Representatives of people should make joint efforts to achieve prosperity.

The speaker also said that democracy was the only effective way of governance. In addition, he stated that Pakistan was destined to progress and its young generation would lead the country onto the path of progress.

While emphasizing the need to bridge the gap between young generation and Parliament, he said, "Parliament is a place where political leaders work day and night to change the fate of nation." He further said that Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto struggled and sacrificed her life for democracy.

Moreover, he said that she fought bravely against forces of tyranny and continued her struggle against dictatorship till her last breath.

He remarked that it was Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who gave right of vote to our young generation.

The speaker also condemned the recent vandalism and desecration of monuments dedicated to nation's Martyrs, emphasizing the fact that it was impossible for a nation to progress if it did not respect its martyrs.

He stated that the onus was upon the young generation to preserve sanctity of Parliament.

While addressing the launching ceremony of the Internship Program, National Assembly Secretary, Tahir Hussain warmly welcomed the Interns.

He remarked "Parliament is the house of people and it is fortunate that the youth of this country are getting an opportunity to work at this prestigious institution, which will help them to understand democratic systems and the Constitution".

He encouraged the Interns to ask as questions as they wanted during the course of their internship as it would help them in better understanding of the Parliament, State and endeavours undertaken by parliamentarians for betterment of the people of Pakistan.

On this occasion Additional Secretary (Special Initiatives) Syed Shamoon Hashmi outlined the basic contours of this first ever Summer Internship Program.

He also said that it was first time in history of National Assembly that young citizens had been provided an opportunity to be in Parliament for one month for learning and getting experiences.

After the launch of flagship internship program, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf along with Secretary WPC Ms. Shahida Rehmani, SDGs Parliamentary Task Force Convener Romina Khursheed Alam celebrated Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's 70th birthday with the new young interns.