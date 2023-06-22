UrduPoint.com

Upholding Sanctity Of Parliament ; A Collective Responsibility: NA Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 02:41 AM

Upholding sanctity of Parliament ; a collective responsibility: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Wednesday said that the first ever Summer Internship Program for Young Citizen in National Assembly of Pakistan would provide an opportunity to young generation in form of a first-hand experience of legislative procedure.

He further stated that democracy entailed that Elected Parliamentary Representatives of people should make joint efforts to achieve prosperity.

The speaker also said that democracy was the only effective way of governance. In addition, he stated that Pakistan was destined to progress and its young generation would lead the country onto the path of progress.

While emphasizing the need to bridge the gap between young generation and Parliament, he said, "Parliament is a place where political leaders work day and night to change the fate of nation." He further said that Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto struggled and sacrificed her life for democracy.

Moreover, he said that she fought bravely against forces of tyranny and continued her struggle against dictatorship till her last breath.

He remarked that it was Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who gave right of vote to our young generation.

The speaker also condemned the recent vandalism and desecration of monuments dedicated to nation's Martyrs, emphasizing the fact that it was impossible for a nation to progress if it did not respect its martyrs.

He stated that the onus was upon the young generation to preserve sanctity of Parliament.

While addressing the launching ceremony of the Internship Program, National Assembly Secretary, Tahir Hussain warmly welcomed the Interns.

He remarked "Parliament is the house of people and it is fortunate that the youth of this country are getting an opportunity to work at this prestigious institution, which will help them to understand democratic systems and the Constitution".

He encouraged the Interns to ask as questions as they wanted during the course of their internship as it would help them in better understanding of the Parliament, State and endeavours undertaken by parliamentarians for betterment of the people of Pakistan.

On this occasion Additional Secretary (Special Initiatives) Syed Shamoon Hashmi outlined the basic contours of this first ever Summer Internship Program.

He also said that it was first time in history of National Assembly that young citizens had been provided an opportunity to be in Parliament for one month for learning and getting experiences.

After the launch of flagship internship program, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf along with Secretary WPC Ms. Shahida Rehmani, SDGs Parliamentary Task Force Convener Romina Khursheed Alam celebrated Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's 70th birthday with the new young interns.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Parliament Democracy Vote Young Progress Lead Dictator

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

3 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

3 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

3 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

3 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.