Uplift, Beautification Work Inaugurated In Saddar Town

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Chairman of Saddar Town Mansoor Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday inaugurated the road from Fresco Chowk to Regal Chowk after recently executed development work

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Chairman of Saddar Town Mansoor Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday inaugurated the road from Fresco Chowk to Regal Chowk after recently executed development work.

The development work including patchwork on roads from Fresco Chowk to Regal Chowk, installation of curb and paver blocks, new streetlights, repair of old lights, and planting of seasonal flowers on the central median, beside free Wi-Fi services for visitors and families coming to the food street was inaugurated on the occasion.

Mansoor Shaikh said that for the first time in Pakistan, roads made from recycled plastic have been constructed. Other initiatives include free Wi-Fi services for the public at Boat Basin Clifton, City Court, and now Burns Road.

On this occasion, business owners at Burns Road welcomed the beautification of the food street, considering it a commendable initiative.

