Uplift, Beautification Work Inaugurated In Saddar Town
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 11:15 PM
Chairman of Saddar Town Mansoor Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday inaugurated the road from Fresco Chowk to Regal Chowk after recently executed development work
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Chairman of Saddar Town Mansoor Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday inaugurated the road from Fresco Chowk to Regal Chowk after recently executed development work.
The development work including patchwork on roads from Fresco Chowk to Regal Chowk, installation of curb and paver blocks, new streetlights, repair of old lights, and planting of seasonal flowers on the central median, beside free Wi-Fi services for visitors and families coming to the food street was inaugurated on the occasion.
Mansoor Shaikh said that for the first time in Pakistan, roads made from recycled plastic have been constructed. Other initiatives include free Wi-Fi services for the public at Boat Basin Clifton, City Court, and now Burns Road.
On this occasion, business owners at Burns Road welcomed the beautification of the food street, considering it a commendable initiative.
Recent Stories
Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory
Bangladesh ready for cooperation with Pakistan to boost business activities: Iqb ..
Children of Sindh possess exceptional skills to understand problems, finding sol ..
UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance in 2024
Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Uplift, beautification work inaugurated in Saddar town
Govt taking steps to empower local government system in Balochistan: CM Bugti
Romania strengthens ties with Pakistan, opens Honorary Consulate in Peshawar
Four killed, several injured in Abbottabad road mishap
Emirates Cricket Board to Distribute Special Iftar Boxes During ICC Champions Tr ..
Sharjah Digital Department highlights achievements at Esri UAE User Conference 2 ..
Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financial Forum of 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bangladesh ready for cooperation with Pakistan to boost business activities: Iqbal3 minutes ago
-
Children of Sindh possess exceptional skills to understand problems, finding solution: Sindh Minist ..3 minutes ago
-
Uplift, beautification work inaugurated in Saddar town3 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to empower local government system in Balochistan: CM Bugti12 minutes ago
-
Romania strengthens ties with Pakistan, opens Honorary Consulate in Peshawar3 minutes ago
-
Four killed, several injured in Abbottabad road mishap3 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts on-line lecture on Hazrat Umer Farooq (RA)16 minutes ago
-
SFCHR voices strong concerns on prison conditions & HR violations16 minutes ago
-
CPO holds khuli kachehri at Civil Lines16 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Friday for Ramazan moon sighting9 minutes ago
-
Families of 16 police martyrs receive financial assistance for construction of homes9 minutes ago
-
President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi reaffirm to strengthen ties13 minutes ago