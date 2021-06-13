UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uplift Of Agri Sector Govt's Top Priority: Humayun Akhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Uplift of agri sector govt's top priority: Humayun Akhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Humayun Akhtar Khan Sunday said government places high priority to the development of agriculture sector as it was neglected during previous tenures.

Talking to a private news channel, he said incumbent government paying special attention to uplift agriculture sector due to its strong linkages with other sectors of economy.

He said prudent policies of the present government would bring huge inflow of investment and create massive economic, employment opportunities in the country.

He said provision of necessary facilities to farmers was essential for promoting agri sector and added that all-out resources were being utilised for the prosperity of the farmers. The PTI leader said government had announced relief package for the farmers in the budget.

Humayun said the economy of the country was significantly improving and revenue target would be achieved in next fiscal year. There were no unrealistic targets in the budget, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

