Uplift of agri sector vital to ensure food security: VC Dr Iqrar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said that uplift of agriculture sector is vital to ensure food security and for this purpose, collaborative efforts and adaptation of modern trends are needed to feed ever-increasing population.

He was addressing a meeting of junior foreign trainee diplomats from Foreign Service Academy, Islamabad. The delegation was headed by Director Programme Foreign Service academy Irfan Shoukat.

Dr Iqrar said that agriculture sector was facing severe challenges due to climate changes and other factors for which, the scientists should make joint efforts and promote adoption of latest trends.

He said that Pakistan imported 92 per cent edible oil for catering to domestic requirements and the country could save the foreign exchequer with the promotion of oil-seed crops.

The university was running an active soybean breeding programme that would help in strengthening and flourishing this sector, he added.

UAF VC said that the country was stuck to five crops whereas we have the best agrological zones to cultivate various crops.

He said that the wheat production was stagnant for the last decade while the maize production had gone up manifolds due to the technology and market price mechanism.

The VC said that the university was enjoying good relations worldwide as it had inked 184 international (memorandum of understandings) MoUs for the promotion of agriculture sector.

Irfan Shoukat, along with his delegation visited various labs of the university and praised efforts of UAF for the development of agriculture sector.

He urged the agricultural scientists to take concrete measures to cope with agri challenges being confronted by the country.

Principal Officer Public Relations and Publication Dr Jalal Arif, Dean Sciences Dr Asghar Bajwa, Dean Social Sciences Dr Sarfraz Hassan, Dean Food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Animal Husbandry Dr Qamar Bilal, Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Director ORIC Zahir Ahmad Zahir, DG NIFSAT Dr Imran Pasha, Director CAS Dr Sultan Habib Ullah and others were also present.