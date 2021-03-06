UrduPoint.com
Uplift Of Agriculture Sector, Welfare Of Growers Top Priority, Says Abdul Haye Dasti

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Uplift of agriculture sector, welfare of growers top priority, says Abdul Haye Dasti

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Agriculture, Abdul Haye Dasti said that the incumbent government is taking practical steps on priority basis for the uplift of agriculture and prosperity and welfare of the growers.

He informed that the government is offering Rs 300 billion subsidy to achieve better crops production including sugarcane and provision of agri machinery.

Abdul Haye Dasti expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by agriculture extension department held under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Porogramme at Tehsil Kot Addu on successful cultivation of sugarcane crop and enhancement of its production.

He said that the provincial government is setting-up 150 laboratories of soil and water at district level and its machinery was being brought from abroad.

He said that the growers are most important pillar of the country's economy.

MPA Niaz Ahmad Gashkori asked agriculture officials and field staff to ensure implementation on cotton Calendar and utilized all possible resources for guidance to growers.

He said that encouragement of growers, promotion of latest cultivation besides this practical step to make growers economically stable are appreciable.

Director Agriculture Extension division DG Khan, Mahar Abid Hussain, said that the growers could enhance per acre sugarcane production by adopting latest technology.

He said that the agriculture department is busy round the clock to introduce new varieties of sugarcane and other crops.

He said that sugarcane production could be enhanced to 1200 mound per acre by latest cultivation, new approved verities and proper applying of fertilizers and pesticides.

