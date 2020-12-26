Uplift of all under developed regions priority of govt : Minister Mian Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister of State for Housing and Works, Mian Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi Saturday performed ceremonial ground breaking of a double carpeted road stretch from Pir Juggi Morr to Noor Shah here and said more than ten years old public demand was addressed by incumbent government under its policy of better infrastructure across the country.

The minister said another development plan got completed as a road stretch from KEPCO to Muhammadi intersection was opened yesterday.

Besides this, a passport office was set up in Kot Addu and office of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was established in Dera Din Panah to facilitate people at their doorstep.

He vowed to sustain development projects across Tehsil Kot Addu, adding that people would witness substantial development in their areas. He said PTI government was committed to fulfill all its promises to ease out common man's life.

