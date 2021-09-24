UrduPoint.com

Uplift Of Backward Areas Top Priority, Says ACS South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 16 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Uplift of backward areas top priority, says ACS South Punjab

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, said on Friday that uplift of backward areas and providing relief to masses was top priority.

He said that the provincial government was taking various initiatives for the development of the district.

ACS South Punjab expressed these views during visit to Muzaffargarh and presiding over high level meeting at DC office.

He directed the secretary planning and development to release funds immediately for development projects and to accelerate the pace of work on the ongoing schemes.

Mr Saqib Zafar ordered to utilize the funds earmarked in the budget for development projects transparently so that the living standard of people of backward districts like Muzaffargarh could be improved.

ACS South directed the district administration to take stern action against inflation and zero tolerance against hoarders and illegal profiteers.

Price control magistrates were asked to check the rates of commodities at towns and villages along with big cities.

Giving briefing to meeting, DC said that the district was consisted on five million population.

The district administration was striving for timely completion of uplift projects through transparency.

He said that one million Corona doses had been given so far across the district while 19000 activities were made under Khidmat ap ki dehleez per program.

Secretary education South Punjab, Dr Ihtesham Anwar said that the COMSATS university campus would be made functional at Kot Addu by current year while state of the art university was being set up in the district.

He directed officials concerned to expedite work on establishment of industrial park as employment opportunities would be available to the youth through the project.

ACS South also paid visit to fish farm and newly constructed Nawab Muzaffar Shaheed Taleeri park.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab Budget Visit Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Government Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

22 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.