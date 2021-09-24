Uplift of backward areas top priority, says ACS South Punjab

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, said on Friday that uplift of backward areas and providing relief to masses was top priority.

He said that the provincial government was taking various initiatives for the development of the district.

ACS South Punjab expressed these views during visit to Muzaffargarh and presiding over high level meeting at DC office.

He directed the secretary planning and development to release funds immediately for development projects and to accelerate the pace of work on the ongoing schemes.

Mr Saqib Zafar ordered to utilize the funds earmarked in the budget for development projects transparently so that the living standard of people of backward districts like Muzaffargarh could be improved.

ACS South directed the district administration to take stern action against inflation and zero tolerance against hoarders and illegal profiteers.

Price control magistrates were asked to check the rates of commodities at towns and villages along with big cities.

Giving briefing to meeting, DC said that the district was consisted on five million population.

The district administration was striving for timely completion of uplift projects through transparency.

He said that one million Corona doses had been given so far across the district while 19000 activities were made under Khidmat ap ki dehleez per program.

Secretary education South Punjab, Dr Ihtesham Anwar said that the COMSATS university campus would be made functional at Kot Addu by current year while state of the art university was being set up in the district.

He directed officials concerned to expedite work on establishment of industrial park as employment opportunities would be available to the youth through the project.

ACS South also paid visit to fish farm and newly constructed Nawab Muzaffar Shaheed Taleeri park.