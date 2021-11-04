UrduPoint.com

Uplift Of Construction Sector Top Priority Of Government: Shabbir Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:51 PM

Minister of State for Housing and Works Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi Thursday said that uplift of the construction sector is the top priority of the present government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Housing and Works Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi Thursday said that uplift of the construction sector is the top priority of the present government.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Belarus A.Metelitsa, he said that there is dire need of cooperation between two countries in low-cost housing project of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister apprised the ambassador about the important aspects of Prime Minister's vision to construct five million affordable houses for the poor people the country.

He said that New Pakistan Housing Program is an important initiative of the present government to provide low cost houses to Pakistani citizens.

Secretary Housing and Works Imran Zeb briefed the ambassador about the ongoing projects initiated by the Ministry as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ambassador appreciated the steps taken by the Ministry of Housing and Works for the development of the construction sector.

Expressing keen interest in the construction sector, he said that there is vast potential for bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various construction projects, especially in the prime minister's low-cost housing project.

