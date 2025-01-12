Uplift of economically downtrodden sections of society stands as top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that socioeconomic development and uplift of economically downtrodden sections of society in the state were government's top priority.

Talking to a section of the electronic media in the Federal metropolis on Saturday, the AJK premier, while citing an excellent working relationship with the federal government, said that he was grateful to the federal government for the provision of a historic package (23 billion rupees) that enabled the government to provide huge subsidies on flour and electricity.

The AJK government sources told APP that the AJK Prime Minister continued in his talk to an electronic media channel that during the past couple of years, his coalition government has taken several initiatives to improve health, education, and infrastructure in the State.

He said that record increase in tax collection stands as proof of good governance. "The next tax collection target has been set at Rs 40 billion," the PM said, adding that the burden on the treasury was reduced through austerity measures.

Terming the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir as his government's priority, Anwar said that all-out efforts would be made to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level.

He said that India’s nefarious agenda has been thwarted successfully.

The PM, while paying tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, said that the armed forces of Pakistan have offered huge sacrifices while defending the territorial integrity of the State of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

