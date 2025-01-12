Open Menu

Uplift Of Economically Downtrodden Sections Of Society Stands As Top Priority Of AJK Govt: AJK PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Uplift of economically downtrodden sections of society stands as top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that socioeconomic development and uplift of economically downtrodden sections of society in the state were government's top priority.

Talking to a section of the electronic media in the Federal metropolis on Saturday, the AJK premier, while citing an excellent working relationship with the federal government, said that he was grateful to the federal government for the provision of a historic package (23 billion rupees) that enabled the government to provide huge subsidies on flour and electricity.

The AJK government sources told APP that the AJK Prime Minister continued in his talk to an electronic media channel that during the past couple of years, his coalition government has taken several initiatives to improve health, education, and infrastructure in the State.

He said that record increase in tax collection stands as proof of good governance. "The next tax collection target has been set at Rs 40 billion," the PM said, adding that the burden on the treasury was reduced through austerity measures. 

Terming the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir as his government's priority, Anwar said that all-out efforts would be made to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level.

He said that India’s nefarious agenda has been thwarted successfully.

The PM, while paying tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, said that the armed forces of Pakistan have offered huge sacrifices while defending the territorial integrity of the State of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Army Electricity Education Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Government Top Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-mak ..

Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..

47 minutes ago
 Zack King: Success in content creation magical jou ..

Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Al Gergawi: UAE's significant strides ins ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to aware ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human developme ..

2 hours ago
 ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to adva ..

ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agend ..

3 hours ago
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investi ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President con ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..

3 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychologica ..

1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..

4 hours ago
 Talent management drives innovation in content cre ..

Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry

4 hours ago
 Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

4 hours ago
 Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan