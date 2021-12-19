UrduPoint.com

Uplift Of Education Sector Top Priority Of Govt: Mushtaq Ghani

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

Uplift of education sector top priority of govt: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Sunday said government was giving importance to education sector as no nation could achieve progress without promoting education.

He expressed these views while addressing an annual function of a private school and Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE).

Ghani said present government under the leadership of Imran Khan was committed to promote education and equipped the youth with technical skills for the socio-economic development of the country.

He said that we formed a consortium of five universities at Haripur called Pakistan Austria University of Applied Sciences Haripur which was working today.

He further said that we have worked not only in the field of education but also in the field of regional development, dualization of Murree Road in Abbottabad was initiated and completed by the PTI government.

He said that besides construction of bypass which will be completed in a month, the government had built colleges, universities, schools in Abbottabad city, Salhad dumping ground, transfer of general bus stand, construction of safari park near Shimla.

He said that major projects were under construction which will improve the quality of life in Abbottabad city.

At the end of the ceremony, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani distributed certificates and shields of excellence amongthe students and teachers.

