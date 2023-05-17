Uplift of industries bring economic prosperity, employment

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt. (R), Saqib Zafar said that industries play a key role to strengthen the economy of any country and development of industries brings economic prosperity and employment opportunities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt. (R), Saqib Zafar said that industries play a key role to strengthen the economy of any country and development of industries brings economic prosperity and employment opportunities.

He said that agro-based industry could pave the way for prosperity in South Punjab.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce led by MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal here.

Saqib Zafar said that South Punjab Secretariat was aware of all the problems of the region and the Punjab Governor and the Chief Minister will soon be requested for a special meeting to brief them about the problems of this region as well as their solutions.

He said that recommendations for the establishment of Special Economic Zones in the region will be sent to the government.

Saqib said that South Punjab Secretariat was committed to the development of the agriculture sector in the region and is making efforts for the revival of cotton in the area.

He said South Punjab Secretariat has crossed many milestones of success in different sectors. An international conference was organized for dialogue on the development of the region which was attended by more than 40 ambassadors of different countries.

The six-point guidelines of the conference were being followed for the development of the region.

MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal strongly condemned the recent incidents on May 9 and said that unrest in any country was damageable to the economy.

He said that the business community was the biggest stakeholder in the country's economy.

The members of the delegation highly appreciated the dynamic role of the South Punjab Secretariat for the efforts regarding cotton cultivation in the region.

The delegation demanded a new industrial zone in Multan, allotment of land for expo center and small enterprises, and crop zoning in Southern Punjab.

The delegation also requested for legislation to conduct compulsory pre-marriage tests in view of the Thalassemia.