Uplift of merged districts top priority: Zakat Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwar Zeb Khan on Monday said that all the available resources will be brought into use for the uplift of newly merged tribal districts.

He said that record developmental schemes have been initiated in district Bajour during the tenure of incumbent PTI government.

He expressed these views on the occasion of inaugural ceremony of Barsadin road project at tehsil Salarzai, district Bajaour. PTI's Member National Assembly Gul Zafar Khan, party workers and residents were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the occasion the provincial minister said Pakistan Tehteek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken historic steps for the uplift of newly merged tribal districts to bring them at par with developed districts of the province.

He said that development and prosperity of the newly merged tribal districts was the utmost priority of the government, adding that all the issues being faced by tribesmen would be solved very soon.

Anwar Zeb Khan further included that the allocated funds for the developmentand uplift of NMDs would be utilized in right direction and any malpractices and negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.