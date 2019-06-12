Uplift of merged Tribal areas need our special attention: Taj Afridi

Senate Standing Committee for SAFFRON Chairman Taj Muhammad Afridi on Wednesday said members Parliament belong to the Tribal areas should be taken into confidence and development projects in the region should be completed in time

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) Senate Standing Committee for SAFFRON Chairman Taj Muhammad Afridi on Wednesday said members Parliament belong to the Tribal areas should be taken into confidence and development projects in the region should be completed in time.Afridi said timely completion of uplift scheme will bring development and prosperity in the region.

He said this while chairing SAFFRON committee meeting at the Parliament House, Islamabad.The SAFFRON committee chairperson said after the merger of Fata into KP, it is utmost important to pay attention on the promises made by the government with the people of the region.He said the government had give exemption in taxes to the people of the region but FBR didn't follow the trend as a result the local residents has been facing problems in the past couple of years.

The meeting suggested a visit of the members of the committee to the areas recently merged in KP to observe the development situation.Shamim Afridi pointed out that most of educational institutions in the former tribal areas were under the occupation of non-state actors and they should be taken back from them.

He added if the government succeeded to get the occupation of these institutions, it would be a great relief for the people of the region.The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing development work in the newly merged tribal areas with KP.

SAFFRON Minister Shehryar Afridi said that former Fata was treated on discriminatory grounds but our government is serious to solve their long-standing problems.He suggested E-trending to ensure transparency in the development projects in the tribal region.

Tesco officials informed the meeting that the local authority was working to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in the region. They further informed the meeting that eight hours uninterrupted power supply will continue.FBR officials said that Fata people were given exemption on crude oil and machinery.

Senator Attaur Rehman, Aurangzeb Khan, Haji Monin Khan, Hadayatullah, Hilalur Rehman, Muhammad Ayub, Sardar Yaqoob Khan and other higher officials were in attendance.