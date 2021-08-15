Uplift of people neglected by state so far my priority: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that his government's priority was to uplift those people who had been neglected by the state so far.

He said this on Twitter while sharing an image of a scavenger boy riding a trash-loaded bicycle with a national flag affixed on it having a caption that the patriots never thought what the country had given them.

"Insha Allah these are the Pakistanis who are my priority & whom our state has neglected so far," the prime minister tweeted.