Uplift of roads, tourism, industrial zones part of PTI strategy: Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that road networks, development of tourist destinations and rapid establishment of industrial zones were part of the provincial government 's overall developmental strategy.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Akbar Ayub at Chief Minister's Secretariat Peshawar. Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah and MD PKHA were also present on the occasion.

He said "foreign investment is of paramount importance for the development of the province and present provincial government is working to ensure the foreign investment and to promote ease of doing business in the province".

The Chief Minister stated "The provincial government is taking all possible steps to bring about an economic revolution in the province including newly merged tribal districts". He made it clear that public awareness would be ensured in all public interest measures of the provincial government so that the public could get benefit from the initiatives.

He said that an integrated strategy has been formulated for the stability of the economy in the province. Roads construction and all other facilities would be made possible in all the industrial zones of the province.

He said that with the growth of industrial zones across the province would not only pave the way for development of the province but would also provide greater employment opportunities to the people.

The Chief Minister furthered that tourism sector has great potential to improve the economy of the province. Tourist destinations were being developed in the Northern Areas. He added that with the efforts of the provincial government, Gilgit to Chakdara road via Shandur and Chitral road would be made and utilized as CPEC alternative route. Completion of this route would improve tourism and commerce sector in Northern areas and would also provide employment to the locals.

The Chief Minister further stated that focus was also being given to peace and prosperity of the province along with developmental projects. He said that with the help of people and security institutions peace had restored in KP including Newly Merged tribal Districts.

The provincial government initiated developmental projects for sustainable development and prosperity in the tribal districts. He said efforts were underway to further improve bilateral trade with Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries to boost economic activities in the province which would further enhance regional cooperation.