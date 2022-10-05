UrduPoint.com

Uplift Of SMEs Sector Is Imperative For Sustainable Economic Growth: SCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Uplift of SMEs sector is imperative for sustainable economic growth: SCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Ishaq on Wednesday said that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector has enormously contributed toward economic viability, sustainability and growth, which should be strengthened and uplift at optimal level.

Talking to the chambers' former presidents, business delegations and government high officials here Muhammad Ishaq noted the business community has played a pivotal role in the economic development of the country through paying various taxes. He, therefore, urged the government to facilitate and provide special incentives to traders.

He said SCCI is a representative forum of traders' community, which has already made efforts toward amicable resolution of their issues.

Members of these delegations include former presidents Faud Ishaq, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Sherbaz Bilour, former senior vice president Engr Manzoor Elahi, executive member Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Afghan Commercial Attache in Peshawar Hamidullah Himat, SMEDA provincial chief Rashid Aman, SMEDA fiannce manager Sohail Jan, former president Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Attaur Rehman, Central Tanzeem e Tajaraan provincial president Mian Sharafat Ali Mubarak, traders, friends and others.

The chamber's senior vice president Shahid Hussain and vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi were also present during the meeting.

Ishaq said traders have played an important role in sustainable economic growth. He said that SCCI will not left no stone unturned to provide relief to flood and terrorism-hit business community of KP.

He went on to say that taxpayers are ready to cooperate with relevant government departments to stabilize the current fragile country's economy.

Ishaq demanded of the government to frame economic policies with consultation of chamber and relevant stakeholders and sector specific experts in order to stabilize and prosper the national economy. He linked economic prosperity with making a prosperous business community.

Earlier, the visiting delegations of the business community formally congratulated Muhammad Ishaq, Shahid Hussain and Ejaz Afridi for taking charge of their respective offices for next term.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Resolution Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Flood Rashid Haripur Chamber Commerce Afridi Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beau ..

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beautiful reception

53 minutes ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

2 hours ago
 T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

5 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.