Uplift Of South Punjab Govt's Top Most Priority: MNA

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Uplift of South Punjab govt's top most priority: MNA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly(MNA) Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fulfilling all promises made with the people of Southern Punjab while opposition parties were creating hurdles to stowp the country's development.

Talking to APP, he said Pakistan will reach its true destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that protest of opposition without any reason was undemocratic, having no justification. Opposition has no agenda and people have no interest in their unethical campaign to destabilize the country.

He said that people wanted to see the country moving ahead under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and there is no room for those in Pakistan who did the politics of looting and plundering.

Replying to question, PTI MNA Rana Qasim said that PTI government will complete its tenure.

