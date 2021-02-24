Uplift of villages priority of PTI: Nusrat Wahid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) MNA and Central Joint Secretary PTI Western region Nusrat Wahid has said that development and uplift of villages and rural areas was the priority of PTI Addressing a water hand pump installation ceremony at villages of Naukot including Goth Habib Chandio, Karam Chand Bheel, Arjan Lal Kolhi and others, she said that in these far-flung rural areas there was acute shortage of clean drinking water and villagers had to fetch water from distant areas and face a lot of difficulties.

MNA Nusrat Wahid said that besides provision of clean drinking water, ensuring basic facilities of education and healthcare in rural areas were also included in the priorities of PTI.

She said though it was the responsibility of provincial government to provide basic necessities of life to people of province, but Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and members of his cabinet had failed to discharge this responsibility.

The MNA said "We want to modernize towns and cities and in this regard the Federal government has already been taking practical steps, because it is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to uplift the neglected sections of society", she said.

On the occasion, PTI Naukot city ex-president Saeed Chandio thanked MNA Nusrat Wahid for installation of hand pump at their village.