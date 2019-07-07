UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uplift Plan Underway For Provincial Metropolis: KP Minister Finance

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 07:10 PM

Uplift plan underway for provincial metropolis: KP Minister Finance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Sunday said that provision of all basic amenities would be ensured and problems being faced by the Peshawarites would be solved on priority basis.

Taimur Jhagra said, the provincial government was committed to the uplift of capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on sustainable and durable grounds to revive the past glory of this historical city being the gateway of central Asia having rich cultural and aesthetic heritage.

He expressed these views in a meeting of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) here on developmental plan for the development and uplift of Peshawar.

Director General PDA Muhammad Uzair briefed the Finance minister on the progress, development and beautification plans prepared for the city.

The minister urged the PDA team to have an open discussion, revealing problems which they are facing, so that matters can be addressed without delays. Taimur salim Khan Jhagra had a detailed discussion on matters pertaining to grave issues such as cleanliness, water and sanitation, roads, parking, traffic and other issues faced by the citizens of Peshawar.

The minister tasked his team to visit Hayatabad along with PDA staff to monitor the progress on Hayatabad developmental plan, which consists of new amusement parks, sports facilities and public washrooms.

Taimur Khan Jhagra also discussed traffic problems and received a detailed update on BRT and emphasized on installation of road signs immediately for commuters.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Water Visit Road Traffic Progress Sunday All Government Asia

Recent Stories

QCC Abu Dhabi to verify instruments used in fabric ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in Pacific Alliance Summit in Lim ..

1 hour ago

Daily cash limit for VAT refunds set at AED7,000

2 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s #Hayyakum2020 hashtag share ..

2 hours ago

Standard Chartered Bank denies closing operations ..

2 hours ago

Dubai’s Victory Team aims for Sarasota triumph

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.