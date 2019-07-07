Uplift plan underway for provincial metropolis: KP Minister Finance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Sunday said that provision of all basic amenities would be ensured and problems being faced by the Peshawarites would be solved on priority basis.

Taimur Jhagra said, the provincial government was committed to the uplift of capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on sustainable and durable grounds to revive the past glory of this historical city being the gateway of central Asia having rich cultural and aesthetic heritage.

He expressed these views in a meeting of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) here on developmental plan for the development and uplift of Peshawar.

Director General PDA Muhammad Uzair briefed the Finance minister on the progress, development and beautification plans prepared for the city.

The minister urged the PDA team to have an open discussion, revealing problems which they are facing, so that matters can be addressed without delays. Taimur salim Khan Jhagra had a detailed discussion on matters pertaining to grave issues such as cleanliness, water and sanitation, roads, parking, traffic and other issues faced by the citizens of Peshawar.

The minister tasked his team to visit Hayatabad along with PDA staff to monitor the progress on Hayatabad developmental plan, which consists of new amusement parks, sports facilities and public washrooms.

Taimur Khan Jhagra also discussed traffic problems and received a detailed update on BRT and emphasized on installation of road signs immediately for commuters.