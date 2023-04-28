UrduPoint.com

Uplift Project For Minority Community Underway In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Uplift project for minority community underway in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minority Minister Khalil George on Friday said that with the efforts of the Chief Minister (CM) and Chief Secretary (CS) of Balochistan, development work was underway for the minority community in Balochistan at a cost of 30 crore rupees.

Briefing the media, the provincial minister said, "Balochistan government has approved a special development package for Hinglaj Mata Mandir in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP)." About the master plan for the welfare of minorities, he said, "Residential facilities for pilgrims; installation of CCTV cameras in Hinglaj Matamandar at a cost of Rs 15 crores is in progress.

" "Pakistan is a beautiful country and minorities have full religious freedom," George said.

"After the establishment of Pakistan, the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, announced the protection of the rights of minorities in his first speech, he added.

"In the light of Quaid-e-Azam's edicts, Pakistan is the safest and most beautiful country for minorities," he said.

"Minority communities celebrate their religious festivals with harmony and complete religious freedom.""Thanks to peace in Balochistan, minority communities celebrate their religious festivals freely," George added.

