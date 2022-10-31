UrduPoint.com

Uplift Project Worth Rs 3 Billion Underway In Gwadar: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 04:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Izzat Nazir Baloch Monday said that the development of the Gwadar city and provision of facilities to people was priority of the government.

In a statement issued here, the DC said that for the beauty of Gwadar city, various development projects were being implemented at a cost of three billion rupees.

"These projects include education, public health, provision of clean drinking water, welfare of fishermen and the development of fisheries including development of fishing industry," he added.

He said that the journey of development of Gwadar as a modern city and commercial center had started adding that two dams had been constructed in the city to provide clean drinking water to the people.

As a result of an agreement between Pakistan and Iran, the problem of electricity will also be resolved by next year while steps are being taken to promote tourism activities in the coastal areas.

The DC recalled that the provincial government was trying to develop and prosper the coastal belt of Balochistan under various projects.

Work is in progress for the construction and development of eco-tourism resorts, beach parks, floating jetties, nurseries and rest areas for the growth and development of coastal plants.

"With the completion of these projects, there will be a positive improvement in the tourism economy in the coastal areas and employment opportunities will be created for the local population," he maintained.

