Uplift projects at Abbottabad to change life standard of locals:Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 03:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Friday thanked the people of Musazai area, Abbottabad for reposing confidence in the leadership of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf and said ongoing development projects would change the life standard of locals on completion.

Addressing a corner meeting arranged by MNA Dr Azhar Khan Jadoon, Iqbal Khan, Bashir Khan and Atif Khan near Ilyasi Masjid, the Speaker said the projects so far completed in the area included Rs 25 Million road from Lakhpatti Chowk to Chunakari, pavement of streets of Kohisar Town with a cost of Rs8 million and construction of Charnai Road with an estimated cost of Rs 8million.

Apart from this, he said Rs3 Million more have been approved for construction of Hujra, work on which started with Rs8millio.

New gravity-flow projects worth Rs 7 Billion were initiated in Abbottabad, besides Murree Road was made two-lane.

Ghani said from where the general road concludes, a new Abbottabad Expressway would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Imran Khan within two months of time that would help minimize the vehicular traffic burden on Abbottabad roads to a great extent.

He said the DHQ Hospital has been granted the category-A status and for the purpose a grant of Rs 1 billion has been approved. The new buildings would replace the old ones in Abbottabad, he said adding a separate hospital for women and children would also be constructed. He said it was his responsibility to address the issues being faced by the area on priority basis.

