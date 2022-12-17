UrduPoint.com

Uplift Projects Being Completed At Rapid Pace: Aamir Dogar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Aamir Dogar said the work on sewerage and road projects was being done at a rapid pace in the city.

The provincial government gave approval for funds worth billions of rupees, said Dogar while inaugurating the TB Hospital Road here on Saturday.

Dogar claimed that elections would be held very soon. The PTI strongly believed to serve the masses, and all the promises made to the public are being fulfilled, he maintained.

He hoped that the country would make progress under PTI leadership only.

On the occasion, a good number of citizens were also present.

