Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Wednesday said that government reforms projects especially in his department has brought positive changes in lives of people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Wednesday said that government reforms projects especially in his department has brought positive changes in lives of people.

"Real progress can be achieved only by adhering to the principles of justice, humanity and self-determination.

For this, the officers have to be accountable to the people and set an example by their character and performance," he said this while addressing an award distribution ceremony for officers in Mingora Swat as chief guest.

He said that history always remembers honest and trustworthy rulers and if government officials perform their duties honestly, the nation will always remember them.

Addressing the officers, he said the spirit of patriotism should be highlighted everywhere and the beloved homeland should be protected in the same way.

The minister said that officers should make the service of betterment of humanity and keep their offices always open to public.

He said the future of the next generations would be bright if the present officers performed well.

Citing the example of Wali Swat's style of governance, he said that he had created such a mindset that the rule of law was followed everywhere. At the end of the ceremony, Mohibullah presented awards to the officers.

The function was jointly organized by the Right to Services (RTS) Commission and the Governance Policy Project.

Officers of various departments were awarded for their outstanding performance during the three months.

Chief RTS Commission Salim Khan, Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul islam, DIG Malakand Division Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, former Chief Commissioner RTS Azmat Hanif Orakzai, Secretary RTS Muhammad Roz Khan, Deputy Commissioners from different districts, and officials from various departments, governance policy project staff and district monitoring officers participated in the ceremony.

Awards were given to the officers in 43 different fields for the best performance.