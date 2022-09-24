Uplift projects in Chak Jhumra progressing rapidly: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh said on Saturday that development projects worth Rs 2 billion was being executed rapidly in Chak Jhumra and after their completion, citizens would benefit of best sports, healthcare and transport facilities.

Reviewing development pace during his visit to Chak Jhumra, he said that Rs18 million were being spent on the construction and rehabilitation of a road from Dry Port Road (Bridge) to Millat Road including Paharang Drain Danoola.

Similarly, Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Chak Jhumra was being upgraded from 60 beds to 120 beds at an estimated cost of Rs 380 million, he said and added that the project would help in providing best healthcare facilities to people of the area.

He said that Rs 10 million were being spent on rehabilitation of a road from Chak No.107-JB to Chak No.108-JB Talvandi, whereas, Rs 50 million were being spent on construction of Tehsil Sports Complex.

He said that a sum of Rs 160 million was spent on the construction of Sports Gymnasium, whereas GOR-II would be established on Canal Expressway at a cost of Rs 420 million.

He said that Rs 1.15 billion were being spent on construction of 18-kilometer long dual road from Faisalabad Dry Port to Sahianwala via Chak Jhumra.

The DC also held an open court in Land Record Center Chak No.189-RB and issued on the spot orders for the redressal of public complaints.

Later, he planted a sapling in the ground of Govt Girls High school Rasoolpura where he also presided over a seminar on "refuse narcotics, love life".

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mudassar Ahmad Shah, Deputy DirectorDevelopment Tahir Iqbal and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khawar Bashir were also presenton the occasion.