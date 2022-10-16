Uplift projects in Sialkot to be completed soon: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Sunday that ongoing development projects in the district would be completed as early as possible.

He expressed these views while addressing the development review meeting in his office committee room.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that weekly progress of development projects would be reviewed and directed authorities concerned to ensure quality in the development projects. Delay in completion of development projects would not be tolerated, he added.

He urged the CEOs Municipal Corporation, District Council and Municipal Committee to improve the quality of municipal services, especially to complete the ongoing schemes of sanitation and water supply as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Muddudi, Deputy Director (DD) Development Abdul Rauf, Assistant Director (AD)Development Mohsin Ali Riaz, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS)Zubair Wattoo and officers of concerned departments.