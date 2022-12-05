UrduPoint.com

Uplift Projects Of Health Deptt To Be Completed By June 2023: Health Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Irshad Ahmed said on Monday that ongoing development projects of health department would be completed by June 2023 at a cost of Rs 17.23 billion.

Revamping of all tram centres, DHQs and 15 selected THQ hospitals would also be completed within stipulated period.

Dr Irshad Ahmed said this while presiding over a meeting on the development projects of all wings and programmes of the health department.

He directed all the project directors to submit the fund utilization plan of their projects within a week.

In the meeting, a briefing was given on the projects of IRMNCH, BRIC, Project Management Unit, HISDU, Drugs Control, AIDS Control, NCD, Infection Control and TB Control.

Special Secretary Development Dr Shahnshah Faisal Azim, Additional SecretariesDr Qalandar Khan, Dr Younis, Deputy Secretary Fatima Noor and all projectdirectors attended the meeting.

