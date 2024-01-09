Open Menu

Uplift Projects Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Uplift projects reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain visited Tehsil Headquarters Sambrial and reviewed the construction of the Wazirabad Road, streetlights restoration project on Airport Road and inspected THQ Hospital Sambrial.

He also visited the Assistant Commissioner, Markaz Mall, Land Record Center and offices of the Municipal Committee. He checked the attendance of the staff and reviewed facilities provided to complainants.

Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz gave a briefing about departmental performance.

The DC also visited patients under treatment at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital and inquired about medical facilities available in the hospital.

He also inspected the hospital pharmacy, laboratory and ward besides OPD and emergency.

Later, he along with Chief Officer (CO) District Council Sialkot Ulfat Shehzad reviewed the re-wiring process for the restoration of streetlights on the 8 km long road on Sialkot International Airport Road. He also inspected the restoration project plan of Wazirabad Road and directed the local traffic authorities and RTA to implement the traffic management plan.

Earlier, he visited the business Facilitation Center (BFC) at Anwar Club Auditorium and directed the staff to ensure the provision of quality services and guide the complainants and ensure the redress of their grievances in the stipulated time.

