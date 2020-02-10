UrduPoint.com
Uplift Projects To Be Completed Timely For Welfare Of Masses: Tariq Magsi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:13 PM

Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Nawabzada Tariq Magsi on Monday said irrigation related development projects were being formulated across province according to need of public and in this regard comprehensive strategy has been adopted to ensure implementation of entire schemes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Nawabzada Tariq Magsi on Monday said irrigation related development projects were being formulated across province according to need of public and in this regard comprehensive strategy has been adopted to ensure implementation of entire schemes.

He expressed these views while talking to Adviser to CM for Labour and Manpower Haji Muhammad Khan Leheri, Parliamentary Secretary Balochistan Development Authority Mir Sikandar Umrani, member of provincial assembly (MPA) Shaheena Kakar called on him at his office. Secretary Irrigation Ali Akbar Baloch and other were present on the occasion.

They discussed different aspects of development projects and problems of their areas during meeting.

The Minister of Irrigation said he was striving to ensure completion of projects related Irrigation on timely and Irrigation Department was satisfactory regarding implementation of projects in province.

Nawabzada Triq Magsi underlined it was our endeavor to utilize all available resources in positive manner for welfare of public so that more people could be benefited after completion of projects in respective areas, saying provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking all possible steps to put on path of progress and prosperity.

He said integrated measures have been taken for ensuring welfare of public in remote areas of province.

Haji Muhammad Khan, Mir Sikandar Umrani and MPA Shheena Kakar informed the Minister about problems regarding development projects of their areas where Nawabzadar Tariq Magsi assured them that their areas of projects would be completed soon for interest of public.

