Uplift projects to be completed timely, transparent manner, says Sec Housing South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Newly deputed Secretary Housing South Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, on Thursday said that development projects will be completed in time and transparent manner.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua and DG PHA Syed Shafqat Raza who called at his office here.

He said that Multan Development Authority (MDA) has been given the task for widening of city roads and added that establishment of new housing societies would also be ensured with easy conditions for the general public. He said that a new era of development will begin in South Punjab.

'We will do our best to solve the problems of clean water supply and sewerage', he added.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that further steps would be taken for the promotion of tree plantation and improvement of parks and green belts of city as well." He said that integrated strategy would be adopted to solve clean water issues across South Punjab and will try to overcome the problems of sewerage in Multan city as soon as possible.

He further said that uplift schemes of PHA were underway in South Punjab on large scale and assured their timely completion.

On this occasion, Chairman PHA and DG PHA said that the appointment of Javed Akhtar Mahmood in the South Punjab Secretariat would start in an era of development in the region.