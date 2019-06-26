UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uplift Projects Underway With Full Swing In Astore: DC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:55 PM

Uplift projects underway with full swing in Astore: DC

Deputy Commissioner Astore, Azimullah khan has said that he paid visits to different ongoing development projects in areas including Qamri, Mir Mailk, Chilem and other areas of Astore and found that work on these projects was underway with full swing

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Astore, Azimullah khan has said that he paid visits to different ongoing development projects in areas including Qamri, Mir Mailk, Chilem and other areas of Astore and found that work on these projects was underway with full swing.

He said that the provincial government was keenly working to resolve problems of the people of Astore.

Gilgit-Baltistan, he said was a best place for tourism and to make it more tourists friendly the government was utilizing all available resources.

With these efforts the upper parts of Gilgit Baltistan have become more attractable for the tourists who were thronging to these areas to spend their time with relax and peace of mind.

The issue of electricity outages, he said was contained to a great extent and not almost uninterrupted power supply to Astore and adjacent areas. With completion of remaining projects in power sector the situation would be further upgraded.

The DC further said that instructions have been given to magistrate to keep the prices of daily use items under control and do not allow profiteers to exploit any situation.

He said door of district government were opened for all and everyone can lodge his or her complain with the office for quick action.

Related Topics

Electricity Gilgit Baltistan All Government Best

Recent Stories

European equities decline at open 26 June 2019

1 minute ago

Production orders of MNAs Dawar, Wazir to be issue ..

1 minute ago

PACE Monitoring Committee Suggests to Ratify Russi ..

1 minute ago

Policeman martyred, woman among five injured in at ..

1 minute ago

Japanese Government Schedules Upper House Election ..

32 minutes ago

Russia to Provide Military Response to Possible NA ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.