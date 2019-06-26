Uplift projects underway with full swing in Astore: DC

Deputy Commissioner Astore, Azimullah khan has said that he paid visits to different ongoing development projects in areas including Qamri, Mir Mailk, Chilem and other areas of Astore and found that work on these projects was underway with full swing

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Astore, Azimullah khan has said that he paid visits to different ongoing development projects in areas including Qamri, Mir Mailk, Chilem and other areas of Astore and found that work on these projects was underway with full swing.

He said that the provincial government was keenly working to resolve problems of the people of Astore.

Gilgit-Baltistan, he said was a best place for tourism and to make it more tourists friendly the government was utilizing all available resources.

With these efforts the upper parts of Gilgit Baltistan have become more attractable for the tourists who were thronging to these areas to spend their time with relax and peace of mind.

The issue of electricity outages, he said was contained to a great extent and not almost uninterrupted power supply to Astore and adjacent areas. With completion of remaining projects in power sector the situation would be further upgraded.

The DC further said that instructions have been given to magistrate to keep the prices of daily use items under control and do not allow profiteers to exploit any situation.

He said door of district government were opened for all and everyone can lodge his or her complain with the office for quick action.