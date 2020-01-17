Uplift projects worth over Rs 18 bln underway: Minister

Provincial Minister for Management & Professional Development Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi has said that work was in progress on uplift projects worth over Rs 18 billion in the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Management & Professional Development Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi has said that work was in progress on uplift projects worth over Rs 18 billion in the district.

He said that the uplift projects would be completed within stipulated time with the guarantee of quality material.

Provincial minister expressed these views while presiding over district coordination committee meeting on Friday.

He urged the departments concerned to play their effective role to make clean and green Punjab programme and its circle should be extended to far-flung areas.

He directed price control magistrates to ensure sale of flour, sugar and other edible items on fixed rates.

He directed the population welfare department to set-up its camps in villages and far-flung areas.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas giving briefing said that district government was paying special focus on provision of better health facilities to masses at public hospitals.

DC said that he was personally monitoring clean and green Punjab programme.