Uplift schemes costing Rs 150m approved: Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Ali Sahu

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Ali Sahu, in a meeting here on Saturday, approved new uplift schemes including roads and sewerage.

The meeting was informed that Rs 150 million would be spent on these schemes, said official sources.

The commissioner directed officers concerned to start development projects immediately and said that there would be no compromise on quality work.

Director Development Multan Division Waqas Khan Khaqwani briefed the meeting about uplift schemes. He informed that 11 schemes of roads, sewerage and tufftile in Multan district would be completed with funds of Rs 90 millions. He said that two schemes of roads would be completed in district Khanewal with funds of Rs 25 millions while two other schemes would be completedin district Vehari with funds of Rs 35 millions.