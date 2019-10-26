UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uplift Schemes Costing Rs 150m Approved: Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Ali Sahu

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:24 PM

Uplift schemes costing Rs 150m approved: Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Ali Sahu

Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Ali Sahu, in a meeting here on Saturday, approved new uplift schemes including roads and sewerage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Ali Sahu, in a meeting here on Saturday, approved new uplift schemes including roads and sewerage.

The meeting was informed that Rs 150 million would be spent on these schemes, said official sources.

The commissioner directed officers concerned to start development projects immediately and said that there would be no compromise on quality work.

Director Development Multan Division Waqas Khan Khaqwani briefed the meeting about uplift schemes. He informed that 11 schemes of roads, sewerage and tufftile in Multan district would be completed with funds of Rs 90 millions. He said that two schemes of roads would be completed in district Khanewal with funds of Rs 25 millions while two other schemes would be completedin district Vehari with funds of Rs 35 millions.

Related Topics

Multan Khanewal Vehari Waqas Khan Million

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks Maulana Fazlur Rehman ..

2 minutes ago

Sewerage system at Katchehry to start soon: DC

2 minutes ago

Butina Says She Might Take Legal Action to Protect ..

2 minutes ago

PTI does not play blame-game in politics: Member P ..

2 minutes ago

California wildfires: Millions warned of possible ..

6 minutes ago

Witnesses in Sahiwal Encounter case were threatene ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.