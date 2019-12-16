Uplift schemes in Taunsa Sharif underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The work on uplift schemes especially roads is in progress with a brisk pace in tehsil Taunsa Sharif

According to official sources, the work on Bhai Morh to Sokar Baghlani (9.25 km) road being executed at a cost of Rs 155 million is progressing rapidly.

Similarly, Rs 106 million have been spent on the construction of tehsil office building. The sources further said road Mangroth Chowk to Basti Buzdar (14.50 km) was completed at a cost of Rs 199 million.

Some other schemes are also in progress in Taunsa Sharif, the sources added.