Uplift schemes' tenders canceled in NA-45 Kurram

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Following the notice taken by District Monitoring Officer Kurram and Provincial Election Commission, the Public Health Engineering department has canceled the contract tenders to be awarded for the uplift schemes in NA-45 Kurram prior to by-election in the constituency.

The office of the Provincial Election Commissioner on Friday said that following its notice, the KP Public Health Engineering department had canceled the development schemes' tenders ready for floating on September 29 and October 4.

The Public Health Engineering department issued a formal notification in this regard, the office said and added that these tenders were clearly violating the code of conduct for elections as the Election Commission had banned announcements of development schemes in the constituency prior to holding of by-elections in NA-45, Kurram.