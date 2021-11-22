UrduPoint.com

Uplift Schemes Timely Completion To Change Fate Of Public: DC Loralai

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 08:14 PM

Uplift schemes timely completion to change fate of public: DC Loralai

Deputy Commissioner Loralai Dr Attiq-ur-Rehman Shahwani Monday said that the fate of public would be changed from timely completion of ongoing development schemes in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Loralai Dr Attiq-ur-Rehman Shahwani Monday said that the fate of public would be changed from timely completion of ongoing development schemes in the area.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review ongoing uplift projects and new schemes.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Yaya Khan Kakar and other concerned officials. The deputy commissioner was also briefed about ongoing development schemes processes in detail by concerned officials in the meeting.

The DC directed relevant officials of departments to take practical measures to ensure timely completion of ongoing development projects with standard in the area saying no compromise would be made on quality of the projects and delaying process of works on uplift schemes.

He also urged officials to submit reports of those schemes which were under pending construction of projects in order to resolve their issues for starting them for interestof public.

He said funds of development were asset of public and expenditure of funds would be ensured on projects in proper way saying prosperity would be brought from completion of uplift schemes.

Related Topics

Loralai From

Recent Stories

EU starts J&J Covid vaccine booster evaluation

EU starts J&J Covid vaccine booster evaluation

1 minute ago
 Regional Election Commissioner reviews door-to-doo ..

Regional Election Commissioner reviews door-to-door voters lists verification

1 minute ago
 On the scrap heap: Syria's 'horrific' child labour ..

On the scrap heap: Syria's 'horrific' child labour

1 minute ago
 Executive Engineer irrigation notifies closure of ..

Executive Engineer irrigation notifies closure of canals

1 minute ago
 Farrukh for timely completion of development proje ..

Farrukh for timely completion of development projects

5 minutes ago
 Tobacco industry exaggerates illicit trade share t ..

Tobacco industry exaggerates illicit trade share to avoid legitimate taxes: PANA ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.