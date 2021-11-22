Uplift schemes timely completion to change fate of public: DC Loralai

Deputy Commissioner Loralai Dr Attiq-ur-Rehman Shahwani Monday said that the fate of public would be changed from timely completion of ongoing development schemes in the area

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review ongoing uplift projects and new schemes.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Yaya Khan Kakar and other concerned officials. The deputy commissioner was also briefed about ongoing development schemes processes in detail by concerned officials in the meeting.

The DC directed relevant officials of departments to take practical measures to ensure timely completion of ongoing development projects with standard in the area saying no compromise would be made on quality of the projects and delaying process of works on uplift schemes.

He also urged officials to submit reports of those schemes which were under pending construction of projects in order to resolve their issues for starting them for interestof public.

He said funds of development were asset of public and expenditure of funds would be ensured on projects in proper way saying prosperity would be brought from completion of uplift schemes.